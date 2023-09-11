Want to Make 6 Figures? Apply for These 10 Jobs Open Now — Some Don't Require Any Work Experience. Landing a new position can be the quickest way to improve your financial outlook.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Four in 10 U.S. employees believe they're underpaid in their current roles, according to Gallup.
  • Job search platform Ladder found that roles in tech and healthcare typically have the most earning potential.

The U.S. average wage index for 2021 was just over $60,000, according to the Social Security Administration — a far cry from the $233,000 salary and $1.3 million retirement savings Americans say they need to feel financially secure, per a recent Bankrate survey.

The good news? People who job-hop strategically can fast-track much higher earnings. And although six figures may not be what it used to be in today's economy, it's a nice place to start, especially for the 43% of U.S. employees who told Gallup they're underpaid in their current roles.

Perhaps not surprisingly, roles in tech and healthcare tend to be the most lucrative, according to new research from job search platform Ladders reported by CNBC — and some of them don't even require several years of experience or an advanced degree.

Here are the top 10 occupations with the most job openings on Ladders' site between January and August that pay more than $100,000:

1. Software engineer

2. Senior software engineer

3. Project manager

4. Clinical psychologist

5. Systems engineer

6. Licensed clinical social worker

7. Dentist

8. Program manager

9. Primary care physician

10. Adult psychiatrist

Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

