If you dream of retiring early, these strategies can help you achieve your dream lifestyle.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Traditionally, early retirement was defined as retiring at 60 — as opposed to 65. However, that's changed slightly over the years.

For those born between 1943 and 1954, the full retirement age is 66. If you were born between 1955 and 1960, your full retirement age gradually increases until it reaches 67. Anyone born after 1960 is eligible for full retirement benefits at 67.