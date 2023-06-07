Rush Bogin, a 17-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

Seventeen-year-old Rush Bogin's friends jokingly describe him as "a nerd who plays video games" that have fallen out of favor among other kids his age. But the niche interest is paying off for Bogin — big time.

Today, Bogin is a digital fashion designer for Roblox (@Rush_X) — an online game platform and creation system — where he's built a multimillion-dollar business and even consults for the likes of supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss.