If you've ever found yourself on FinTok, a personal finance-focused community on TikTok, you've probably encountered Salary Transparent Street — the account where Gen Z creator Hannah Williams interviews people about their occupations and salaries, making pay more transparent for her 1.2 million followers.

Williams became a staunch advocate for pay transparency after she found out she was underpaid approximately $20,000 in one of her prior roles as a senior data analyst. And although she almost tripled her salary in under three years with strategic job-hopping, she "couldn't shake the experience" and its impact on her.