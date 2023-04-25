Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

Retirement doesn't mean you have to stop earning altogether — in fact, it could allow you to make more money than ever before.

Side hustles can be an effective way to supplement income from Social Security or investment accounts. Twenty-one percent of Baby Boomers (age 58-76) work a side gig with a median income of $500 per month, per a 2022 Bankrate survey.