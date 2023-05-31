Only 0.00006% of businesses will achieve unicorn status. It's not impossible, but extremely challenging, to say the least.

The business world respects unicorn startups and with good reason. To qualify as a unicorn startup, a company must have an investor valuation of $1 billion or more, and there are over 1,200 unicorns in the world as of March 2023.

The path to unicorn status may not be impossible, but it can be highly challenging. After all, only 0.00006% of them will become unicorns.