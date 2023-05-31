I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned. Only 0.00006% of businesses will achieve unicorn status. It's not impossible, but extremely challenging, to say the least.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The business world respects unicorn startups and with good reason. To qualify as a unicorn startup, a company must have an investor valuation of $1 billion or more, and there are over 1,200 unicorns in the world as of March 2023.
The path to unicorn status may not be impossible, but it can be highly challenging. After all, only 0.00006% of them will become unicorns.
Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Use code SAVE20 at checkout.