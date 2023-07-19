The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

Tech jobs have long been in the top ranks among the highest-paying industries, but some companies really shell out the dough for their engineers.

In 2022, the median total compensation for Google employees was $279,802, according to leaked internal data from the company reviewed by Business Insider. Among the highest-paying positions at Google, software engineers led the pack with a maximum base salary of $718,000 last year.

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022, covering positions like software engineers, business analysts, and salespeople. While software engineers had the highest base salary, maximum equity, and bonuses, all of the top 10 highest-paying positions in engineering, business, and sales had maximum base salaries well into six figures.

According to the report, Google employees' earnings go beyond base salaries and include options and bonuses. The maximum equity a software engineer could obtain was $1.5 million in 2022.

Related: These Are the Highest Paid CEOs — And 9 Make More Than $100 Million a Year, According to a New Report

As far as where Google's 2022 salary stacks up against other tech giants, the median base pay trails behind Meta ($296,320) but is well above Salesforce ($199,130) and Adobe ($170,679), according to data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest base salaries at Google across all industries at the company, per Insider's report. The data is limited to U.S. full-time employees and does not include salaries from Alphabet's Other Bets ventures, such as Waymo and Verily. Also, not all employees disclosed their equity and bonus data.

Top 10 Highest Base Salaries at Google in 2022:

1. Software engineer: $718,000

2. Engineering manager (software engineering): $400,000

3. Enterprise direct sales: $377,000

4. Legal corporate counsel: $320,000

5. Sales strategy: $320,000

6. UX design: $315,000

7. Government affairs & public policy: $312,000

8. Research scientist: $309,000

9. Cloud sales: $302,000

10. Program manager: $300,000

You can see the full list, here.

Related: Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs