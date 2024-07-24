Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Zuckerberg Says He Was an 'Awkward' Leader When Creating Facebook: 'Still Not My Best Thing' Meta's CEO said being Facebook's founder and leader at age 19 required lots of "feedback loops."

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg said he was "awkward" during his early years at Facebook and worked through a lot of trial and error.
  • Zuckerberg was only 19 years old when he founded Facebook, which is now part of Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg may be the founder of one of the biggest tech companies in the world — with a bank account to match — but that doesn't mean being a public figure has been easy for him.

On the Meta-owned platform, Threads, Zuckerberg replied to a post that called out his age (19) when he founded Facebook in 2004. The now-billionaire said that, at the time, he was "awkward" when learning the ropes.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Calls Out Apple, Outlines Meta AI Strategy

"I was 19 and didn't know anything about running a company, communicating publicly," he wrote.

"Being awkward and getting negative feedback on how I came across definitely made me more careful and scripted," Zuckerberg added. "Still not my best thing, but getting a bit more comfortable just being me as I get older."


Zuckerberg's followers applauded his honesty on the social platform in response.

"It feels like we're growing up together," one user said. "It's both heartwarming and inspiring in a way."

"You're doing a great job," another penned. "Every CEO can learn something from your experience in publicity."

In 2018, Zuckerberg told Freakonomics Radio that he never intended to build a company and that he "was just trying to help connect people at colleges and a few schools."

Related: Zuckerberg Sweeps Up $17 Million Estate in Hawaii

Meta's CEO has made waves over the years with his changing public persona as he ages, which now includes a passion for MMA fighting, watersports, and being a father of three daughters.

Zuckerberg's net worth as of Wednesday morning was an estimated $174 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

6 Essential Strategies to Beat CEO Burnout

Here's how best-in-class leaders can overcome burnout to achieve success.

By Sam Reese
Business News

'Simply Not True': Elon Musk Denies Report of $45 Million Monthly Donation to Pro-Trump Super PAC

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the billionaire was donating to America PAC.

By Emily Rella
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

5 Common Personnel Problems and How to Address Them

Discussing common personnel problems businesses face and strategies leaders can use to fix these issues and improve their company culture.

By Jason Hennessey
Money & Finance

Ask Yourself These 6 Critical Questions When Choosing a Financial Partner

The right finance partner understands your unique needs and can take your business to new levels -- choose carefully.

By Matt Gardner
Leadership

Why Hearing a 'No' is the Best 'Yes' for an Entrepreneur

Throughout the years, I have discovered that rejection is an inevitable part of entrepreneurship, and learning to embrace it is crucial for achieving success.

By Rogers Healy