Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Reignites Feud With Mark Zuckerberg Over July 4th Vacation Video: 'I Prefer to Work' Zuckerberg went wake-surfing over the holiday weekend, while Musk claims he was working.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram over the weekend that featured him wake surfing in a tuxedo while drinking a beer.
  • Musk slammed the billionaire on X saying that he prefers to "work" instead of choosing leisure.
  • The two billionaires have had an ongoing feud for years — there was even talk of a possible cage fight in 2023.

The feud between dueling CEOs, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, is heating up faster than the temps affecting the East Coast this week.

Over the July 4th holiday weekend, Meta CEO Zuckerberg posted a leisurely video wake surfing in a full tuxedo (barefoot, of course) while holding an American flag and sipping on a beer. The Facebook founder moved easily over the waves with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." playing in the background.

Zuckerberg penned the caption "Happy birthday, America!"

Related: Zuckerberg Sweeps Up $17 Million Estate in Hawaii

The post received over 1.02 million likes in four days. Some fans even commented things like, "Coolest billionaire CEO ever."

"George Washington could never," one person cheekily wrote.

But not everyone was impressed by the CEO's antics; fellow billionaire and longtime rival Musk did not comment favorably.

In a response to the video, Tesla's CEO wrote: "May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work."

Musk has long touted "ultra-hard work" with reports of former employees even sleeping in their offices amid round-the-clock deadlines. Musk has also publicly said that remote work is "morally wrong."

The two have been publicly fighting for years and even sparked rumors of a cage fight last summer after a series of back-and-forth posts. (The fight never happened.)

Wake surfing is something that Zuckerberg has long accredited to be a stress reliever and hobby when he needs to take his mind off of work, especially while spending time in his Hawaiian compound.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Calls Elon Musk 'Not Serious': Cage Fight Update

"I spent a lot of time down in Kauai [Hawaii] early on," Zuckerberg told podcast host Joe Rogan about time spent during the pandemic. "I got really into surfing and hydrofoiling and I would get up early and go and do that and then be really refreshed for my day of meetings."

Zuckerberg's net worth as of Tuesday morning was an estimated $188 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

What Happens After You Win 'Top Chef'? One Former Champion Shares His Story: 'It Was Just Insane.'

Chef Joe Flamm dishes about becoming a celebrity chef, finding his love for Balkan cuisine, and why he keeps it real on social media.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Leadership

How To Be An Empathetic Leader (Without Getting Walked All Over)

These three principles were vital in helping me scale my business to 8-figures in three years.

By Adam Kroener
Travel

Get a Lifetime of Savings on Airfare and More with This $69.99 Service

Travel smarter for years to come thanks to this limited-time opportunity.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Sam's Club Is Removing a Beloved Free Perk and Members Are Not Happy: 'No Benefits for the Cost'

Disgruntled Sam's Club members are complaining on social media about the new change, effective August 19.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How Much Does It Cost to Develop and Train AI? Here's the Current Price, According to the CEO of an $18 Billion AI Startup.

There's a sky-high bar to creating AI, and an expert says it will get even more expensive.

By Sherin Shibu