This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Gen Xers Earning Up to $100,000 a Year Won't Retire Like Boomers Did. They're Embracing This Strategy Instead. Twenty percent of American adults aged 50 and up have no retirement savings.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Sixty percent of retirees plan to or already have undertaken a "retirement reinvention."
  • Many of them will find new ways to make some extra cash — out of necessity.

Sixty percent of retirees plan to or already have undertaken a "retirement reinvention" — transitioning into a new version of themselves during their golden years, according to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and conducted by Talker Research.

The change might involve hobbies or volunteer work for some retirees — and new jobs for others.

Related: Are You Actually on Track to Retire Well? A Financial Expert Reveals the Critical Milestones to Hit at Every Age — Plus 3 Common Oversights.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In