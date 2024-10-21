Gen Xers Earning Up to $100,000 a Year Won't Retire Like Boomers Did. They're Embracing This Strategy Instead. Twenty percent of American adults aged 50 and up have no retirement savings.
Key Takeaways
- Sixty percent of retirees plan to or already have undertaken a "retirement reinvention."
- Many of them will find new ways to make some extra cash — out of necessity.
Sixty percent of retirees plan to or already have undertaken a "retirement reinvention" — transitioning into a new version of themselves during their golden years, according to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and conducted by Talker Research.
The change might involve hobbies or volunteer work for some retirees — and new jobs for others.
