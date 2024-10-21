Twenty percent of American adults aged 50 and up have no retirement savings.

Sixty percent of retirees plan to or already have undertaken a "retirement reinvention" — transitioning into a new version of themselves during their golden years, according to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and conducted by Talker Research.

The change might involve hobbies or volunteer work for some retirees — and new jobs for others.

