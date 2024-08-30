Stacey Black, lead financial educator at Boeing Employees Credit Union (BECU), breaks down how to have a comfortable retirement.

Retiring early might be a dream for many Americans, but it's a reality for few. Nine out of 10 people aged 50 to 59, just several years shy of claiming Social Security, are still working, according to retirement data from The Motley Fool.

Many people begin saving for retirement too late — or not at all. A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Prudential found that 52% of respondents have fallen short of the savings goals they planned to have by now, and 26% never started planning for their retirement, per Talker.

