Are You Actually on Track to Retire Well? A Financial Expert Reveals the Critical Milestones to Hit at Every Age — Plus 3 Common Oversights. Stacey Black, lead financial educator at Boeing Employees Credit Union (BECU), breaks down how to have a comfortable retirement.
Key Takeaways
- Despite dreams of an early retirement, many people start preparing to retire too late — or not at all.
- A comfortable retirement can look different for everyone, but the strategies to achieve it are often the same.
Retiring early might be a dream for many Americans, but it's a reality for few. Nine out of 10 people aged 50 to 59, just several years shy of claiming Social Security, are still working, according to retirement data from The Motley Fool.
Many people begin saving for retirement too late — or not at all. A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Prudential found that 52% of respondents have fallen short of the savings goals they planned to have by now, and 26% never started planning for their retirement, per Talker.
Related: These Are the 5 Most Desirable Retirement Locations — But Most Retirees Can't Afford Them, New Data Reveals
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In