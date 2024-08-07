This retirement trend is becoming a non-negotiable for Gen X, millennials and Gen Z. The good news is that it benefits both workers and employers.

Connie Goodnight runs human resources at Tank Connection, a rural Kansas company that makes liquid and dry bulk storage tanks. Five years ago, their head project manager made an unusual request: She was looking at early retirement, and wondered if she could reduce her hours gradually, instead of calling it quits on a set date. At first, Goodnight wasn't sure it was feasible. "We employ about 350 people, and like most companies in our size range, we're very cost-conscious," she says. "So it was a question: Can we really do this?"

Today, they have their answer: Yes, happily. Tank Connection has since worked with over 10 employees on a phased retirement plan, and Goodnight plans to jump on the bandwagon herself within the next year.

