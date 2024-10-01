Most Americans plan to work part-time in retirement — and the opportunities are endless.

Many retirees see their golden years as an opportunity to start a new chapter. In fact, most retired Americans (60%) plan to or already have done a "retirement reinvention," according to a recent poll commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and conducted by Talker Research.

Their retiree lifestyles might involve more travel, new hobbies or, if they're among the 53% of retirement savers who plan to work in retirement to help make ends meet, a side hustle or two.

