A former art student with a "punk rock, do it yourself" ethos never imagined how big his creative little business would become.

Greg Kerr will be the first to tell you he doesn't have a business degree. But when he was a college art student in an indie pop band, he was already developing skills he'd use to build his side hustle — two decades later. Now that business is making almost $2 million a year, and he's happy to share his playbook with others.

Kerr's initial foray into entrepreneurship was "a bit of an accident," he says. He was 21 years old, living in Philadelphia while touring with his band, and needed a way to pay his bills.