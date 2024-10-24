This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting that it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it.

McDonald's fans, rejoice — well, sort of. The beloved McRib is making yet another comeback in 2024, but as always, there's a twist that might leave some customers disappointed. Although the iconic sandwich is returning to menus, it will only be available at select locations, making it a bit of a treasure hunt for those who crave the saucy boneless pork sandwich.

This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it. That marketing move, however, only heightened the McRib's mystique, with fans wondering if McDonald's would retire the sandwich for good. As we've seen, the McRib has once again found its way back to the menu, but the "limited" label means it won't be accessible everywhere.

For U.S. customers, the McRib will be available in select cities, with Topeka, Kansas and Springfield, Illinois, locations scheduled to start selling the McRib in November and continue into January. On the international front, McDonald's has brought the McRib back to the U.K. for the first time since 2016, where it's available now for a limited time — although, just like in the U.S., availability may vary by region.

This year's rollout is particularly strategic, as McDonald's continues to play on the sandwich's elusive availability. By creating scarcity, McDonald's generates buzz, drives foot traffic and gets customers to engage with the brand both in-store and online. Many turn to social media to track down the elusive sandwich.

The McRib, known for its cult following, first appeared on McDonald's menus in 1981 and has been a temporary item since leaving the menu in 1985. The sandwich's popularity has even inspired its own online finder, the McRib Locator.

