Former President Donald Trump traded his suit jacket for an apron as he served up fries at a McDonald's in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"I like it all. I like every ounce of it, everything," Trump told a reporter when asked what his favorite menu item was. "But I do like the french fries, where I'll be working."

A massive crowd of supporters lined up as Trump learned to dunk baskets of fries, salt and scoop them. "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," he said. He offered them to supporters and press members alike. "'That's sort of a bribe," he joked while handing some fries to a reporter.



Credit: Win McNamee | Getty Images

The fries weren't the only thing salty. "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," he said, referencing doubts he's vocalized that Vice President Kamala Harris worked at a McDonald's while at college in 1983. The VP often talks about her time working at a McDonald's in Alameda, California, while discussing her middle-class upbringing.

With election day fast approaching, The New York Times says polling in five critical battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Carolina — shows that the candidates are essentially tied.

