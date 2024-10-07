The sandwich was a massive hit in the United Kingdom, selling out in just 10 days during its limited run in 2022.

McDonald's is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Chicken Big Mac in the U.S. Starting October 10, customers nationwide can try the sandwich for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac, which replaces the traditional beef patties with two fried chicken patties, includes all the classic Big Mac toppings — shredded lettuce, pickles, Big Mac sauce and a slice of American cheese.

The Chicken Big Mac was a massive hit in the United Kingdom, selling out in just 10 days during its limited run in 2022 — McDonald's hopes to replicate that success here. The company has been focusing on chicken as a growth driver, with CEO Chris Kempczinski recently noting that chicken sales are now on par with beef at its restaurants, CNN reported. Adding more chicken items to the menu is part of McDonald's broader strategy to boost sales amid slowing fast-food traffic and inflation pressures.

McDonald's says that U.S. customers have been clamoring for the Chicken Big Mac since it debuted in the UK. The sandwich appeared briefly in select U.S. locations in 2022 when the brand tested it at several Miami restaurants.

Fast-food chains like McDonald's are fighting for a share of American diners' wallets as people cut back on dining out. To drive sales, companies have introduced new menu items and value deals, including McDonald's $5 meal deal, which will remain available until December.

The Chicken Big Mac is just one part of McDonald's effort to offer fresh menu choices. The company is also testing new items like the Big Arch burger in Canada, which, if successful, could make its way to U.S. menus.

With fast-food sales under pressure, the Chicken Big Mac could be a crucial part of McDonald's strategy to attract more customers and keep them coming back. The company will release its next earnings report in November, showing how these efforts are paying off.

