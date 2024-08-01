McDonald's announced the "Big Arch" — a new burger that weighs almost one pound — during its July 29 earnings call.

Is the Big Mac just not big enough for you? The McDonald's "Big Arch," officially announced during the company's July 29 earnings call, might do the trick.

"It's a quintessential McDonald's burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavors," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the call.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

The brand is testing the nearly one-pound Big Arch — two beef patties, melted cheese, crispy toppings, and a "tangy" sauce, the company's biggest burger ever — in international markets this year, reportedly including Canada and Portugal. Kempczinski added that McDonald's plans to learn from these test runs before eventually rolling out the burger to a larger demographic.

McDonald's has been busy this summer, dropping a new hit McFlurry, the Kit Kat Banana Split, earlier this month, following the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry in May. The brand also recently extended its limited-time $5 Meal Deal, which was introduced last month. The deal comes with a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a drink, and the customer can choose a McChicken or a McDouble sandwich.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

McDonald's has battled for customers as inflation-weary consumers are more careful about where they spend their money. The $5 Meal Deal followed a May 29 open letter from McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger addressing rumors and misconceptions about McDonald's menu price increases.

"I can tell you that it frustrates and worries me, and many of our franchisees, when I hear about an $18 Big Mac meal being sold — even if it was at one location in the U.S. out of more than 13,700," Erlinger wrote. "More worrying, though, is when people believe that this is the rule and not the exception, or when folks start to suggest that the prices of a Big Mac have risen 100% since 2019."

Related: Fast-Food Workers in California Now Earn a $20 Minimum Wage — Here's How This Will Impact Franchising

Read more: Quartz