This New Restaurant Is Banking on One Dish — Because It's the Only Entrée on the Menu The new hotspot is gaining buzz on social media for its innovative yet super simple concept.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • A new Italian bistro in Miami only serves one main dish, Cotoletta alla Milanese.
  • The 50-seat restaurant serves a prix fixe menu for two for $80.

Restaurants in 2024 tend to be filled with Instagramable spots and a robust menu that can appeal to a variety of TikTok trends. But the new Italian bistro, Cotoletta, in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, has become a buzzy new addition to the Magic City's scorching-hot dining scene because of its decidedly pared-back approach.

The menu only offers one entrée, the Cotoletta alla Milanese.

The restaurant opened last week, serving its single, perfected veal cutlet, and has garnered much fanfare. The dish is based on the classic Veal Milanese and is served with a side.

Restaurateur Andrea Fraquelli of 84 Magic Hospitality told the Miami Herald that the simplicity adds a "human touch" to dining.

"We've all had Cotoletta alla Milanese before, but rare in the way the Milanese intended," he told the outlet. "It's been imitated and altered over the years, but here, we're focused on doing justice to this dish."

Cotoletta offers a prix fixe menu for two at $80 that includes Cotoletta alla Milanese and a choice of side: pasta, fries, or salad. Desserts are $9 each, and there's also a wine list.

