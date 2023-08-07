Musk added flames to the fire on X this weekend.

The cage fight idea between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk continues to gain steam as the battling CEOs gossiped about it over the weekend on their respective social media platforms.

Musk put the first log on the fire, writing that he had been lifting weights to prepare for the showdown against Zuck, a trained (and now champion) fighter.

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.



Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

He followed up by telling his followers that the fight would be live-streamed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and all proceeds will go to a charity supporting U.S. veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on ?.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

In response, Zuckerberg took to Threads, his company's "copycat" platform to take a hit at Musk and the reliability of X's features.

"Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity," he wrote on the platform. "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

The Live feature on X has been notably spotty, something Musk has been open about since he purchased Twitter last November.

Most recently, X's owner went Live to test the feature and posted a clip of him in a conference room in the middle of the night lifting weights.

Musk first threw out the idea of a fight in June after Threads was rolled out, replying to a Tweet from a follower saying he was "up for a cage match" against the Meta CEO.

May the battle of the billionaires wage on!

