Elon Musk Randomly Goes Live in the Middle of the Night to Post Video of Him Lifting Weights The X owner appeared to doing some late-night feature testing.

By Emily Rella

Billionaire multi-CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to off-hour antics (from showing up at raves to posting pictures of his bedside table), but his latest stunt on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has users in stitches.

Related: 'This Is My Life Now': Man Hysterically Documents Elon Musk's 'X' Sign Blaring Flashing Lights Into His Bedroom Window

Early Friday morning, Musk went Live on X, which he owns, in a room full of laughing colleagues to seemingly test the Live feature.

"Is this working," Musk asked the camera. "Hello? What the? Really?"

Musk's bizarre confusion turned to laughter as he panned the camera to his colleagues in the room and then picked up a 45-pound dumbbell to do a bicep curl, as the others in the background muttered, "Oh my God," before Musk put the weight down.

"It looks like our video feature is working better … thanks for the test," he said — just after 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Related: Elon Musk Says Remote Work Is Morally Wrong

The clip, which has been viewed over 42.3 million times, was followed up with a second post from Musk confirming that Live video is now a go and that it works "reasonably well" for X users.

Perhaps Musk's giggles and late-night workout were his way of letting off some steam amid a stressful week after battling with the city of San Francisco over the company's large, light-up sign allegedly installed without proper permits.

The contentious structure was removed on Tuesday after the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints about the sign, including the brightness late at night.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

I Turned $583 into $10 Million. Here's How I Did It and 5 Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Sure, you want to roll your eyes when you hear "day trading." But, I turned the loss of my father and graduating college during the Great Recession into motivation to carve my path in life and do things differently from most.

By Ross Cameron
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The 10 Commandments of Networking You Must Know to Build Authentic Connections

I've researched the art of networking for more than 10 years, and these are the 10 key components of fostering genuine relationships with other entrepreneurs.

By Lirone Glikman
Science & Technology

Have You Heard of 'Digital Twins'? Find Out How They are Powering the Future of Data.

The real-world possibilities are endless.

By StackCommerce
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner