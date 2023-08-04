Billionaire multi-CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to off-hour antics (from showing up at raves to posting pictures of his bedside table), but his latest stunt on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has users in stitches.

Early Friday morning, Musk went Live on X, which he owns, in a room full of laughing colleagues to seemingly test the Live feature.

"Is this working," Musk asked the camera. "Hello? What the? Really?"

Musk's bizarre confusion turned to laughter as he panned the camera to his colleagues in the room and then picked up a 45-pound dumbbell to do a bicep curl, as the others in the background muttered, "Oh my God," before Musk put the weight down.

"It looks like our video feature is working better … thanks for the test," he said — just after 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

The clip, which has been viewed over 42.3 million times, was followed up with a second post from Musk confirming that Live video is now a go and that it works "reasonably well" for X users.

Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post: pic.twitter.com/ILQEQFmY5R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023

Perhaps Musk's giggles and late-night workout were his way of letting off some steam amid a stressful week after battling with the city of San Francisco over the company's large, light-up sign allegedly installed without proper permits.

The contentious structure was removed on Tuesday after the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints about the sign, including the brightness late at night.