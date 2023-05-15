Musk announced this week that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino is replacing him as chief executive.

Elon Musk was all smiles and letting loose after announcing he has found someone to replace him as CEO of Twitter, a company he purchased for an estimated $44 billion in October 2022.

Musk was seen moving and grooving in the crowd at electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol's set at the Sundream Baja music festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a clip that's gone viral on both TikTok and Twitter, Musk can be seen with his hands in the air "feeling himself" in the middle of the rave as the music plays loudly throughout the crowd.

Elon Musk feeling himself at a Rufus Du Sol concert in Cabo ??? pic.twitter.com/QP4AQRO1jx — Moose (@JoeyMooose) May 14, 2023

It's not the first time Musk's dance moves have garnered the public's attention. Last year, Musk went viral for his fist-pumping moves at the grand opening of Tesla's gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

Earlier this week, Musk announced that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino would be taking over as Twitter CEO.

Musk said that Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations" while he transitions to a role focusing on technology, product design, and software.

Musk isn't the only billionaire who's been spotted letting loose recently. Last month at Coachella, Jeff Bezos was spotted dancing to Bad Bunny with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Musk's net worth as of Monday afternoon was an estimated $167 billion.