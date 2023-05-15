Watch: Elon Musk Danced the Night Away at a Rave In Mexico After Appointing New Twitter CEO Musk announced this week that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino is replacing him as chief executive.

By Emily Rella

Elon Musk was all smiles and letting loose after announcing he has found someone to replace him as CEO of Twitter, a company he purchased for an estimated $44 billion in October 2022.

Musk was seen moving and grooving in the crowd at electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol's set at the Sundream Baja music festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Related: Linda Yaccarino Is The New CEO Of Twitter

In a clip that's gone viral on both TikTok and Twitter, Musk can be seen with his hands in the air "feeling himself" in the middle of the rave as the music plays loudly throughout the crowd.

It's not the first time Musk's dance moves have garnered the public's attention. Last year, Musk went viral for his fist-pumping moves at the grand opening of Tesla's gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

Earlier this week, Musk announced that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino would be taking over as Twitter CEO.

Related: 'Dad Dance of the Year': Elon Musk Goes Viral For Cringeworthy Dance Moves in Video

Musk said that Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations" while he transitions to a role focusing on technology, product design, and software.

Musk isn't the only billionaire who's been spotted letting loose recently. Last month at Coachella, Jeff Bezos was spotted dancing to Bad Bunny with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Musk's net worth as of Monday afternoon was an estimated $167 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk Music festivals

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Why a Good Venture Capitalist Has a Personal and Business Brand

Let's explore the tangible benefits of personal and business brand leadership services and examine how they fit into the venture capital operations and model.

By Jon Michail

Growing a Business

How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck

The founder and CEO of SERHANT. discusses the power of multimedia and the lost art of talking to strangers.

By Dan Bova

Growing a Business

4 Ways to Train Employees Effectively

Without the right combination of technology, hands-on attention and follow up you can't be confident what is taught today will be remembered tomorrow.

By Heather R. Huhman

Business Solutions

3 Ways to Determine if Low Code is Right for Your Agency

How can your agency find its way forward with low-code?

By Albert Santalo

By Emily Rella

Business News

Workplace Discrimination Poses 'Elevated Risk' of Hypertension in Workers

A new report found that workers for experienced workplace discrimination were 54% more likely to develop high blood pressure.

By Madeline Garfinkle