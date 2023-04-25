The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

Even billionaires want to see Bad Bunny.

A short clip of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at Coachella is going viral — but it's not for his dance moves. Instead, it's his button-down, butterfly shirt that has the internet in stitches.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/OaX7ZjgkJz — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 22, 2023

Photos of the shirt also appeared on TMZ, along with images of Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez hanging with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Tequila entrepreneur Kendall Jenner can be seen dancing nearby. The group appeared to be watching global musical sensation Bad Bunny, who is rumored to be dating the 818 founder and model.

RELATED: 'Trust Your Gut.' Kendall Jenner Talks Tequila, Sustainability, and Becoming an Entrepreneur

One Reddit user found Bezos's shirt for $12 on Amazon (or the knockoff, at least).

Other commentators poked fun at the billionaire's choice.

"Why he dressed like Ace Ventura?" one commenter said.

No word yet if Bezos will be hosting his own Amazon Live shopping event any time soon.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, Is Going to Space With Blue Origin