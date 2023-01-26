Sorry, Jeff — this one is for the girls.

Jeff Spicer / Stringer I Getty Images The Amazon executive chairman’s girlfriend, a former journalist who collaborates with him on philanthropy, is bringing a girl gang to space

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, said in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal that she planned to take an all-female trip to space with the Amazon founder's space manufacturing company, Blue Origin.

Five women will join her on the journey.

"It's going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," she told the outlet.

The mission is set for early 2024, and the passengers' names will be announced at a later date.

The WSJ's report was Sánchez's first solo interview, the outlet noted, since her relationship with Bezos went public in 2019, shortly after his divorce announcement from now ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

The interview also talks about Sánchez's relationship with Bezos and the business advice he's given her (keeping meetings under an hour, speaking last as a boss).

Sánchez is a former broadcast journalist and a helicopter pilot who founded her own filming company Black Ops Aviation, per Insider.

"Right now, I'm immersing myself in philanthropy and strategic giving," she told the outlet. She also has a new production company, Adventure & Fellowship.

Bezos and Sánchez also work together on picking the winner for the Bezos Award for Courage & Civility, which was awarded to Dolly Parton in 2022, giving her $100 million to dole out to charities as she pleased.

But don't expect Bezos to crash the girls' trip. "He'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines," Sánchez said, adding that Bezos is "excited to make this happen with all of these women... He's very encouraging and excited, and he's thrilled we're putting this group together."

Sánchez's nonprofit work includes This Is About Humanity, which helps give supplies to kids separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, supporting the Bezos Earth Fund, which fights climate change, and working with the Bezos Academy, a system of free Montessori schools.

Bezos told CNN in an exclusive that aired in mid-November that, like many other billionaires have pledged to do, he would give away most of his money.

Ex-wife Scott, meanwhile, has donated over $14 billion since 2019, much of it coming from the settlement with Bezos.

Bezos has always planned on giving his money away, Sánchez told the outlet.

"Jeff has always told me since I've known him that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she said.