Elon Musk Says He Has Hired a New Twitter CEO: 'She Will Be Starting in 6 Weeks'

The billionaire broke the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk speaks to press.

The search is finally over — Elon Musk has decided who he is hiring to take over his interim role as CEO of Twitter.

Musk announced the news via Twitter where he confirmed that his successor would be starting in about six weeks and that they use "she" pronouns, though no other details were confirmed.

In March, it was rumored that active Twitter exec and CEO of The Boring Company, Steve Davis, was positioned to take over for Musk, though neither Davis nor Musk confirmed (or even commented) on the rumors.

Musk made it public that he would be stepping down from the CEO role in December after polling his Twitter followers about whether or not he should resign.

About 57.5% of respondents voted that he should step down, leading Musk to tell followers that once he found someone to fill the role, he would "just run the software & servers teams" at Twitter.

This is a developing story.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

