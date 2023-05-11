The search is finally over — Elon Musk has decided who he is hiring to take over his interim role as CEO of Twitter.

Musk announced the news via Twitter where he confirmed that his successor would be starting in about six weeks and that they use "she" pronouns, though no other details were confirmed.

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

In March, it was rumored that active Twitter exec and CEO of The Boring Company, Steve Davis, was positioned to take over for Musk, though neither Davis nor Musk confirmed (or even commented) on the rumors.

Musk made it public that he would be stepping down from the CEO role in December after polling his Twitter followers about whether or not he should resign.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

About 57.5% of respondents voted that he should step down, leading Musk to tell followers that once he found someone to fill the role, he would "just run the software & servers teams" at Twitter.

This is a developing story.