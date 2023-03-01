Report: Steve Davis Is Rumored to Be Succeeding Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter

Davis is currently the CEO of Musk's transportation company, The Boring Company.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Steve Davis answers questions after the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition.

It's been relatively silent on the search for a new Twitter CEO front, leaving users to wonder who will succeed Elon Musk when he hands over the title of interim CEO of Twitter, the company that he purchased for an estimated $44 billion.

Though many have speculated Musk's appointee would be someone close to his camp (he has been known to appoint friends and former colleagues to coveted positions) no real names have emerged — until this week.

Per a recent report from Platformer, active Twitter exec and CEO of The Boring Company, Steve Davis, is shaping up to take over the position from Musk.

Twitter reportedly began receiving calls from Davis asking questions about standout employees and general employee performance before another round of layoffs swept through the company that slashed another 10% of Twitter's total workforce.

This wouldn't be the first time Davis was directly linked to cost-cutting measures. The Information reported that Musk put him in charge of cutting $500 million in costs and ended up cutting nearly $1 billion by slashing contracts with outside companies as well as renovating terms of others.

Davis' seemingly cutthroat approach to work was made apparent in October when he began sleeping in Twitter's infamous makeshift bedrooms in the company's San Francisco HQ — along with his wife and newborn child.

Prior to Davis' unspecified role at Twitter and appointment to CEO of The Boring Company, Davis worked alongside Musk at his space exploration company SpaceX.

After experimenting with opening a yogurt shop named Mr. Yogato (while still working at SpaceX), Davis eventually sold the business for $1 and opened a bar called Thomas Foolery in Washington, D.C. It became one of the first establishments in the city to accept Bitcoin as payment.

The Boring Company, which Davis now runs, is Musk's tunnel transportation company that has set out to create hyperloop transportation systems, which Musk claims would be "the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles."

Back in December, Musk polled his Twitter followers about whether or not he should step down as CEO of the social media platform, with 57.5% of respondents voting that he should.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job," Musk Tweeted out in December, following a poll of his followers asking whether or not he should step down as CEO of the company. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

Neither Musk nor Twitter has commented on the rumors of Davis' succession.

