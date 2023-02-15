'I Need To Stabilize the Organization': Elon Musk Reveals When He Will Name a New Twitter CEO

Speaking in an interview virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Musk was asked when he thought the right time would be to name a new CEO for the social media company.

By Emily Rella

Upon his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk placed himself as interim CEO with no clear timeline as to when he would remove himself from the position.

Now, it looks like we might be close to an answer.

Speaking in an interview virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday morning, Musk was asked when he thought the right time would be to name a new CEO.

"I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," Musk explained. "I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year."

Musk has long since made it clear that he has no desire to hold the position permanently.

In December, Musk polled his 128.9 million Twitter followers about whether or not he should step down as CEO, to which 57.5% of respondents voted yes.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job," he Tweeted out in a follow-up to the poll. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

Musk's reliance on using polls to make major company decisions has been criticized while major companies are pulling advertising dollars from the platform.

Recent data seen by CNN earlier this week shows that since Musk's takeover of the social media platform, over half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers have stopped advertising (as of January).

Musk has not publicly indicated who a potential successor to his position might be.
Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

