More Than Half of Twitter's Top Advertisers Have Dropped Out, According to a New Report

Data provided to CNN paints a gloomy picture of the future of ad revenue on the social media platform.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and the subsequent issues that have plagued the social media platform have been anything but smooth sailing, and new data suggests the past few months might have been worse than most initially thought.

According to data obtained by CNN from digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics by Sensor Tower, over half (about 60%) of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped advertising on the platform as of January.

Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, and Jeep are just a few of the roughly 625 former advertisers that are no longer running active ads on the site.

Related: 'I Did It To Try To Help Humanity': Elon Musk Pens Open Letter About Twitter Deal, Says Failure Is A 'Very Real Possibility'

Before Musk officially placed his bid to purchase the company in April 2022, advertising was on the up — a letter to Twitter shareholders revealed that ad revenue for fiscal 2021 grew 40% year over year to an estimated $4.506 billion total.

Full revenue data is not available for 2022 as Twitter is no longer a publicly traded company under Musk's ownership.

The news comes just days after Musk revealed that the platform will begin sharing ad revenue with creators promoting ads as long as they are subscribed to Twitter Blue, Musk's new pay-for-check verification system that costs users $8 a month.

The billionaire's relationship with advertisers has been relatively rocky given Musk's contentious nature on Twitter, drumming up drama in everything from politics to outlandish statements and memes.

Related: Report: Elon Musk Fired Engineer Over His Declining Popularity

The Wall Street Journal reported at the end of last year that several interviews with ad execs across different businesses maintained that Musk's antics were "making it harder for them to return to the platform," particularly making Twitter polls about whether or not he should continue to lead the company as CEO.

Last October, Musk penned a letter to advertisers in an attempt to stop what could have been a sinking ship and explain his motivation for wanting to purchase the company in the first place, promising advertisers that the platform would not become a "free-for-all hellscape" without consequences.

"It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote. "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

Musk is still currently serving as interim CEO of Twitter.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Emily Rella

Business News

Extortion, Sex Trafficking, and Dirty Money: Hulu's New 'Stolen Youth' Crime Series Unpacks Larry Ray's Sarah Lawrence College Cult

Larry Ray has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for using manipulation to extort millions from his victims.

By Sam Silverman

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

Business News

Being Single Can Cost You — Nearly $7,000 More Per Year in Rent, According to a New Report

A new report has found that the "singles tax" can be as much as $19,500 in America's most expensive cities.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Living

The Founder of This Innovative Sleep Device Unpacks the Science Behind Good Rest — and How We Can All Get More of It

Ann Crady Weiss, co-founder and CEO of sleep technology company Hatch, knows what it takes to unwind and refresh.

By Amanda Breen