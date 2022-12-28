You can tell a lot about a person based on what they have on their bedside table, and Elon Musk is no exception.

After one of Musk's followers posted a quote attributed to the billionaire about the U.S. Constitution, the billionaire replied by posting a photo on Twitter, where he remains the company's CEO, of the "light" reading he has on his bedside table.

May it always be so. It is the most treasured item on my bedside table. pic.twitter.com/rJ1pWlUfLs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2022

Low and behold, Musk had a copy of the document ready to photograph on his bedside table, calling the item "the most treasured item," alongside a copy of the Declaration of Independence, George Washington's "Rules of Civility," and what appears to be a set of three golden coasters.

It's perhaps a nod to Musk's campaign to make Twitter a "free speech" haven, something he has in the past likened to a "digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."

Last month, Musk showed the Twitterverse a different bedside table-scape (though it's unclear whether or not it's the same table redecorated or another one altogether).

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO's table featured four opened Diet Coke cans, a nearly empty plastic water bottle, Washington's Flintlock pistol, a fake gun, a Buddhist token, and plenty of watermarks. Musk noted the lack of coasters saying he had "no excuse for them."

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In recent weeks, the new Twitter owner has been releasing the "Twitter Files" — internal documents and communications from a pre-Musk Twitter that shows top-level execs discussing the suppression of certain information on the platform — of free speech and transparency.