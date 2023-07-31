'This Is My Life Now': Man Hysterically Documents Elon Musk's 'X' Sign Blaring Flashing Lights Into His Bedroom Window The sign, reportedly put up without a permit, is shining bright at X HQ in San Francisco.

By Emily Rella

There's been no shortage of drama with Elon Musk's takeover of the platform formerly known as Twitter — and now it looks like the rebranding of his purchase to X is not exactly scathe-free, either.

Upon the launch of X, Musk erected a massive, light-up version of the company's logo on the top of its corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

Now, the city of San Francisco is coming after Musk and X, claiming that the (incredibly bright) sign went up without the proper permits and that Musk is denying officials the right to inspection.

X user Matt Binder posted a copy of the documents, which showed that inspectors were denied access to the HQ building two days in a row as the tenant claimed that the signage was a "temporary lighted sign for an event."

X users pondered what it would be like to live near the sign. Then one person, Christopher J. Beale, responded with a video from his bedroom.

It's worse than everyone imagined.

However, by early Monday morning, the light was back on, shining brighter than ever.

Is X (formally known as Twitter) staying in San Francisco?

Musk confirmed over the weekend that X would be keeping its headquarters in San Francisco despite publicly trashing the city for months, saying it is in a "doom spiral" due to the mass exodus of major companies.

"San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," he wrote.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

