The billionaires have been going back and forth on social media about a potential cage match.

Mark Zuckerberg is over it.

Zuckerburg and fellow billionaire Elon Musk have been chirping at each other on social media for months about a potential cage match between the rivals, with Meta's CEO telling Tesla's CEO to pick a date and time, and Musk putting out constant "updates" on X, but never making any set plans.

On Sunday, Zuckerberg took to Threads to post some words about Musk's unseriousness about the fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," the Meta CEO wrote bluntly. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

Zuckerberg then went on to say that Musk knows how to reach him should he change his mind in the future, but until then, he'll be focusing on fellow fighters who "take the sport seriously."

Last week, Musk posted on Twitter seemingly revealing that the fight had been set and that it would be live-streamed on X, with all proceeds going to a veteran-focused charity.

All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg, however, claimed that he was ready for the fight at any time, and noted that he had suggested the brawl go down on August 26, but Musk did not respond.

Though Musk is quick-handed when it comes to his quips and witty remarks, he may be outmatched when it comes to fighting Zuckerberg, who is now a gold medal-winning jiu-jitsu champion.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on an episode of the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in May. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

However, when it comes to net worth, Musk has it in the bag.

As of Monday morning, Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $110 billion. Musk's was sitting around $224 billion.

