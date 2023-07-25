Mark Zuckerberg Earns Blue Belt In Preparation for His Cage Match with Musk The Meta chief went on Instagram to announce his latest achievement.

By Jonathan Small

While Elon Musk has been busy rebranding Twitter as X, his rival Mark Zuckerberg has been rising up the ranks to receive his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

On Sunday, the Meta CEO posted a photo of himself sporting his new colors with martial arts coach Dave Camarillo.

"Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt, Zuckerberg wrote. "You're a great coach, and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team.

A blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the second adult rank in the art after a white belt.

Zuckerberg seems to be serious about the sport. He picked it up during the pandemic. In May, he won two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament at a Silicon Valley high school.

Training for the cage match?

In June, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a battle of the billionaires, saying he was "up for a cage fight."

Zuckerberg responded by posting a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Insta Story with the caption, "send me location."

Musk then responded with two words: "Vegas Octagon." He was later photographed training with Lex Friedman, who has a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Dana White, president of the UFC, told the New York Times that he has talked to Musk and Zuckerberg about organizing a fight.

"They both want to do it," he said.

Zuckerberg's latest post seems to signal he's serious about improving his skill level.

