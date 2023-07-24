The long-awaited rollout of Elon Musk's "everything app" took place Monday morning after Twitter's owner revealed that the social media platform had formally rebranded to "X".

Musk revealed the new logo via the app formally known as Twitter early Monday morning after teasing the rollout of the new design a few days earlier.

Just hours later, he revealed the new design outside of Twitter HQ in San Francisco.

As part of the rebranding, users who go to "X.com" will automatically be redirected to Twitter's site, and visiting "Twitter.com" now shows the black X logo. Mobile app users are reportedly still seeing the blue bird symbol even after updating.

Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who replaced Musk as head of the company in May, penned a lengthy Twitter thread about the rebranding and the future of Twitter as it becomes X.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Musk said via Twitter that the new logo was just meant to serve as the "interim" symbol for the new app but did not elaborate further on what he hoped the official logo would look like.

The billionaire bought back the x.com domain from PayPal in 2017 and said at the time that he did so for "sentimental value" and that he had "no plans" for using the domain at the time.

Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back https://t.co/bOUOejO16Y! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2017

Musk has long since teased the concept of X, even merging Twitter into a company called X Corp as recently as April. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that X would be a social platform and that he hoped his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter would serve as an "accelerant" to getting X up and running.