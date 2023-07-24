Twitter Is Now Officially 'X': 'There's Absolutely No Limit to This Transformation' Musk announced the rebranding early Monday morning.

By Emily Rella

The long-awaited rollout of Elon Musk's "everything app" took place Monday morning after Twitter's owner revealed that the social media platform had formally rebranded to "X".

Musk revealed the new logo via the app formally known as Twitter early Monday morning after teasing the rollout of the new design a few days earlier.

Just hours later, he revealed the new design outside of Twitter HQ in San Francisco.

As part of the rebranding, users who go to "X.com" will automatically be redirected to Twitter's site, and visiting "Twitter.com" now shows the black X logo. Mobile app users are reportedly still seeing the blue bird symbol even after updating.

Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who replaced Musk as head of the company in May, penned a lengthy Twitter thread about the rebranding and the future of Twitter as it becomes X.

Musk said via Twitter that the new logo was just meant to serve as the "interim" symbol for the new app but did not elaborate further on what he hoped the official logo would look like.

The billionaire bought back the x.com domain from PayPal in 2017 and said at the time that he did so for "sentimental value" and that he had "no plans" for using the domain at the time.

Musk has long since teased the concept of X, even merging Twitter into a company called X Corp as recently as April. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that X would be a social platform and that he hoped his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter would serve as an "accelerant" to getting X up and running.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

