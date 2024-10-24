Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

These 3 Side Hustles Make the Most Money While Working Fewer Hours, According to a New Survey The survey also found that having a side hustle doubled as a path to becoming more employable.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Personal finance software company Quicken released the results of a side hustle survey last week.
  • Nearly half of respondents reported making more money and working fewer hours overall with their side hustles.
  • Of that group, personal assistance, cooking and baking, and caregiving were the most popular side hustles.

In the best-case scenario, a side hustle could turn into a multimillion-dollar business that generates a passive income stream — but at the very least, starting a side gig could help pay some bills.

A new survey from personal finance software company Quicken shows that almost half (43%) of Americans with a side hustle, or an extra source of income added to a primary income, make more money and clock in fewer hours overall than those without a side hustle.

The three most popular side hustles pursued by those who work less and make more money were personal assistance (20%), cooking and baking (16%), and caregiving (16%). One in five people with side hustles said they were business owners, too, selling products online or offering services like photography.

The majority of people with side hustles (82%) said starting a side gig helped them financially, and kept them from living paycheck to paycheck. Most with side hustles (57%) had savings equal to at least four months of living expenses.

Related: Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The survey also found that, for younger side hustlers, a way to an extra income doubles as a path to becoming more employable. 44% of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) choose to start a side hustle in order to obtain skills for long-term careers, much higher than the overall 18% of Americans who started a side hustle with the same motivation.

Quicken conducted the survey online, gathering responses from more than 1,000 Americans.

Additional research on side hustles, released in August by NEXT Insurance, showed that three out of five people bring in less than $1,000 monthly in side income, while 22% make $1,000 to $10,000 a month, and 15% make more than $10,000.

Related: Starting a Side Hustle Should Come With a Warning Label — Here's What You Need to Know
