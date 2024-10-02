Side Hustle Flash Sale! 25% Off Entrepreneur+

Starting a Side Hustle Should Come With a Warning Label — Here's What You Need to Know Not everyone who starts a side hustle will be successful — some unlucky individuals might find themselves even worse off than they began.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • More than a third of American adults have a side hustle — an effective, flexible way to earn additional income.
  • However, those who neglect a few critical steps might end up losing more money than they make.

More than a third (36%) of adults have a side hustle — and 32% of them believe they'll always need them to make ends meet, according to a Bankrate survey.

Although side hustles can be an effective, flexible way to earn some extra cash, starting and running them successfully isn't always easy.

