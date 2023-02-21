The new book, 'Start Your Own Virtual Assistant Business,' tells you everything you need to know to set up a lucrative side hustle or full-time business.

The virtual assistant industry is booming. More and more busy entrepreneurs and executives are turning to remote assistants to help them with time-consuming tasks ranging from research to booking travel to project management.

In a recent survey conducted by the Association of Virtual Assistants, 93 percent of respondents said they "enjoyed the freedom and flexibility" working as VAs and in terms of monthly income, 33 percent reported making between $2,001 and $5,000 per month and 11 percent made more than $5,000.

If you have specialized skills and/or experience in an area (think writing, accounting, social media marketing, web design — anything) you could put those sought-after abilities to work and earn extra money with a virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

To help get you on your way, business expert Jason R. Rich and the staff of Entrepreneur Media have written the new book, Start Your Own Virtual Assistant Business, which outlines every step you need to launch and grow your business.

Providing insider advice, tips, and tricks, this book will teach you how to:

Target the niche that matches your skill set

Equip yourself with powerful digital tools

Set competitive fees for your services

Efficiently manage multiple clients and projects

Use effective marketing and advertising tools to get the word out about your services

Build positive customer and vendor relationships

Click cover to order

Being a virtual assistant offers independence. You can be your own boss, control your own schedule, and work from home. Once you're in demand, you'll likely be able to pick and choose your clients. Plus, it's easy to get started: The startup costs are very low, and for the most part, no special licenses or degrees are required.

If you are ready to put your skills to work, Start Your Own Virtual Assistant Business, is the all-in-one guide to getting up and running.