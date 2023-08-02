Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a proud Swiftie, and he doesn't care who knows.

The Facebook founder attended Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour in Santa Clara, Calif. over the weekend with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their three daughters — and he went all out for the occasion.

In photos shared to Instagram with the caption "Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg is wearing face gems in the shape of a heart around his right eye. Chan was also bedazzled for the show.

Other photos show Zuckerberg seated with his family and wearing several friendship bracelets – which Swifties are known for trading and collecting at shows – that spell out several of Swift's album titles including "Midnights," "Fearless," and "1989."

In the comments, fans praised the entrepreneur – who is worth $117 billion – with one person writing, "Probably hands down the best dad of all the tech giants," while another added, "ZUCK IN HIS LOVER ERA."

According to the pictures from the evening, the family appears to be sitting in a box suite, which can cost up to $50,000 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium and can hold up to 22 people, the stadium's website states. (It also includes catering.)

How Much Money Is Taylor Swift Generating for the Economy?

While it's unclear exactly how much Zuckerberg spent on the big-ticket event, Swifties on average have spent $1,300 per show on tickets, travel, and other concert necessities, according to a June survey by research company QuestionsPro.

At that rate, the "Eras" tour would generate an estimated $5 billion in economic impact worldwide, which is more than the gross domestic profit of 50 countries, the research firm found.

The Federal Reserve found that Swift's tour is stimulating the United States economy after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve office announced in a report that the tour boosted hotel revenue for the city.

Swift performed at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, 13, and 14, although it's unknown exactly how much Swift's tour brought the city of Philadelphia. However, when the "Eras" tour took Chicago from June 2 to June 4, the city's tourism and marketing organization, Choose Chicago, found more than 44,000 hotel rooms were used each night of the concert, generating $39 million in hotel revenue for the city.

Swift has since extended her international tour and is expected to keep going until August 2024.