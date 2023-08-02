'Life of a Girl Dad:' Mark Zuckerberg Rocks Face Gems and Beaded Bracelets at Taylor Swift Concert The Facebook founder attended the economy-boosting "Eras" tour with his daughters.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg documented his experience at Taylor Swift's concert on Instagram.
  • The singer's tour is stimulating the economy by billions of dollars.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a proud Swiftie, and he doesn't care who knows.

The Facebook founder attended Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour in Santa Clara, Calif. over the weekend with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their three daughters — and he went all out for the occasion.

In photos shared to Instagram with the caption "Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg is wearing face gems in the shape of a heart around his right eye. Chan was also bedazzled for the show.

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Says He Needs to Eat 4,000 Calories Daily. Here's What Might Be on the Billionaire's Menu

Other photos show Zuckerberg seated with his family and wearing several friendship bracelets – which Swifties are known for trading and collecting at shows – that spell out several of Swift's album titles including "Midnights," "Fearless," and "1989."

In the comments, fans praised the entrepreneur – who is worth $117 billion – with one person writing, "Probably hands down the best dad of all the tech giants," while another added, "ZUCK IN HIS LOVER ERA."

According to the pictures from the evening, the family appears to be sitting in a box suite, which can cost up to $50,000 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium and can hold up to 22 people, the stadium's website states. (It also includes catering.)

How Much Money Is Taylor Swift Generating for the Economy?

While it's unclear exactly how much Zuckerberg spent on the big-ticket event, Swifties on average have spent $1,300 per show on tickets, travel, and other concert necessities, according to a June survey by research company QuestionsPro.

RELATED: 'Historically Unprecedented Demand': Taylor Swift Fans Caused Ticketmaster's Site To Crash Over 5000 Times

At that rate, the "Eras" tour would generate an estimated $5 billion in economic impact worldwide, which is more than the gross domestic profit of 50 countries, the research firm found.

The Federal Reserve found that Swift's tour is stimulating the United States economy after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve office announced in a report that the tour boosted hotel revenue for the city.

Swift performed at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, 13, and 14, although it's unknown exactly how much Swift's tour brought the city of Philadelphia. However, when the "Eras" tour took Chicago from June 2 to June 4, the city's tourism and marketing organization, Choose Chicago, found more than 44,000 hotel rooms were used each night of the concert, generating $39 million in hotel revenue for the city.

Swift has since extended her international tour and is expected to keep going until August 2024.

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Economic Growth Business News Taylor Swift concerts

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Taco Bell Slammed With Lawsuit Over 'Especially Concerning' Advertisements, Allegedly Deceiving Customers

The class action lawsuit claims the chain is advertising more than they deliver.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Mega Millions Jackpot 'Soars' to History-Making $1.25 Billion After Another Week of No Winners

The new jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

By Sam Silverman
Branding

How Social Media Can Build Trust and Engagement Within Your Community

Social media channels offer brands a plethora of opportunities to connect with and engage audiences.

By Jessica Wong
By Amanda Breen
Devices

Improve Your Memory With This Apple Pen Alternative, Only $36 for the Back-to-School Sale

Handwritten digital notes can help your brain stay sharp.

By Entrepreneur Store