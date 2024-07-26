Get All Access for $5/mo

Some Costco Items Might Be More Expensive If You're Buying Online Rather Than in Store — Here's Why Shoppers noticed a price difference on some big-ticket items.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Costco advertises free shipping for members shopping on its website, but it's not always free.
  • This is because some items are sent by outside vendors who set their own shipping prices, which the warehouse chain cannot override.
  • House Beautiful noticed the shipping fees on some items were baked into the listed price and not recorded separately.

Costco warehouses are beloved by members for the large selection and low prices on bulk items, but if you're hunting for a deal on the company's website, some items might be more expensive than anticipated.

A new report by House Beautiful found that some products, from furniture to Halloween decorations, have higher prices online than in-store, even though Costco advertises that members get free shipping.

Related: Costco CEO Raises Hourly Wages for Employees

For example, the outlet notes that a bouclé swivel chair was reportedly $249 in stores but was listed at $399.99 online, meaning shipping fees must have climbed to $150 for that specific item. An animatronic werewolf was found to be $249.99 at the warehouse, but $339.99 online.

"Each product on Costco.com has its own shipping fee attached (although many items are shipped at no additional charge). If there's a shipping charge, you'll find it on the product detail page to the right of the product picture," Costco's shipping policy states.

The outlet also pointed out Reddit boards (some years old) dedicated to deciphering the fees, including one with a spreadsheet.

Costco online vs store price for my recent visit
byu/ponder_life inCostco

Costco explains that most items are shipped directly from vendors and manufacturers who set their own shipping charges, so the warehouse chain cannot waive the fees.

Earlier this month, Costco revealed that it would be increasing annual membership fees for all tiers across the U.S. and Canada, effective September 1, 2024.

Related: Costco's CEO Says This Product Is the 'Most Important Item We Sell'

The news was announced after the company reported fiscal Q3 2024 earnings in May, including $1.123 million in membership fees, up 7.6% from the same time last year.

Costco was up over 44% year over year as of Friday afternoon.

Entrepreneur reached out to Costco for clarification.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Science & Technology

Cyber Attacks Are Inevitable — So Stop Preparing For If One Happens and Start Preparing For When One Will

Cyber resilience is not just about building walls of protection but also having the resilience to bounce back stronger. This article explains why embracing resilience should be a top priority for businesses to ensure continuity in the ever-expanding cybersecurity landscape.

By Rakesh Soni
By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business Ideas

There's a New Wave in Online Shopping — And These Strategies Are Fueling All The Success

Here's why niche marketplaces are becoming a new trend and growing rapidly, gaining 67% of consumers' trust.

By Slava Bogdan