C-Suite Executives Secretly Hoped Employees Would Quit After Implementing Return-to-Office Mandates, According to a New Survey The concept is called "layoffs in disguise," per Bamboo HR.

Key Takeaways

  • Around 25% of executives surveyed said they implemented strict return-to-office policies hoping some employees would quit.
  • Roughly 40% of the managers surveyed said that they had to implement layoffs because fewer employees quit than expected.

It's no surprise that return-to-office mandates leave some employees dismayed — many workers don't want to give up their work-from-home setups and begin commuting again.

A new report from Bamboo HR found that roughly 25% of Vice Presidents and C-suite executives hoped that implementing strict return-to-office policies would help bring on "voluntary turnover" among employees. Meanwhile, 28% of remote employees surveyed reported they would consider leaving their jobs if mandated to a five-day-a-week in-office model.

Bamboo HR referred to this concept as "layoffs in disguise." Still, around 40% of executives and managers surveyed said they had to implement a round of layoffs within the last year because fewer employees actually quit than expected after the new in-office mandates.

"This level of dissatisfaction could lead to a further drain of talent, affecting not just morale but also the stability and innovation potential of the workforce," the study said regarding employees unhappy with being mandated to return to the office.

The return-to-office debate has been top of mind at major companies, including Amazon, Tesla, and Salesforce, which will require certain employees in the office four to five days a week starting October 1.

According to Desk Bird, an estimated 90% of companies in the U.S. with office space will return to in-office work by the end of 2024.
