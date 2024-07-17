Get All Access for $5/mo

Amazon Is Reportedly Tracking 'Coffee Badging' Workers and Their Real In-Office Hours Leaked Slack messages showed employees had a minimum number of hours they needed to be in the office for the time to count as an in-office day.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon is reportedly tracking employees' hours in the office.
  • The move is to cut down on "coffee badgers," or hybrid employees who come to the office, grab coffee, and leave.

Companies (and cities) are cracking down on return-to-office policies, and Amazon is joining the club.

The tech giant has reportedly begun cracking down on "coffee badging," (a term for hybrid employees who come to the office, grab a coffee, chat up some coworkers, and then leave), by tracking the number of hours they are in the office — and installing a time minimum.

Related: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Reprimands Employees Resisting Return to Office Mandate

"Over a year ago we asked employees to start coming into the office three or more days per week because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture. And it has," Amazon spokesperson Margaret Callahan told Business Insider. "Now that it's been more than a year, we're starting to speak directly with employees who haven't regularly been spending meaningful amounts of time in the office to ensure they understand the importance of spending quality time with their colleagues."

Leaked Slack messages viewed by BI showed that employees across different teams had minimum hours mandates for an in-office visit to count toward attendance. Some teams had two-hour minimums, others six.

"Remember when we were measured on metrics that actually mattered?" one employee reportedly wrote on Slack.

In February 2023, CEO Andy Jassy said that most Amazon employees should be expected to be in the office at least three days a week. That policy went into effect three months later in May.

Shortly after, another leaked internal document revealed that Amazon managers were allowed to fire employees if they didn't comply with their team's return-to-office policy.

Amazon's turn on remote work continued that November when leaked documents showed that employees seeking a promotion needed to be in the office no less than three days a week. If not, they'd need permission from a VP to gain promotion eligibility.

Related: Amazon Will Now Fire Workers Who Don't Come Into the Office

"It's past the time to disagree and commit," Jassy said during an internal meeting last summer. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

Amazon did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Overcome the Challenges of Remote Work in the Professional Services Industry

Some businesses need to meet in person, but for many service companies, the question is whether being remote has advantages. We look at what the challenges are and how to overcome them.

By Nicholas Leighton
Science & Technology

There's No Margin for Error in Cybersecurity — Here's How to Build a Strong Online Defense through Everyday Habits

Learn how everyday habits and practices can enhance your organization's security posture.

By Apu Pavithran
Side Hustle

This Former Disney Princess Lived 'Paycheck to Paycheck' Before Starting a Side Hustle at Home — Now She Makes $250,000 a Year

Victoria Carroll's income was "sporadic" until a friend encouraged her to take her talents to Fiverr in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

July 17 Is National Hot Dog Day. Find Out How These Chains Are Celebrating — And How to Get 5-Cent Hot Dogs

These hot dog-centric franchises are offering special deals — for one day only.

By Carl Stoffers
Science & Technology

How AI Is Being Used to Improve Cybersecurity for Businesses of All Sizes

Discussing the role of AI in cybersecurity, the challenges that cybersecurity teams are facing and future trends that governments and businesses need to be aware of.

By Jessica Wong
Leadership

I Was Reappointed as CEO to Drive My Company's Profit — Here Are The First 3 Things I Did to Make That Happen

When stepping into a new CEO role, striking the right balance between listening and action is the key to moving the business forward

By Dax Dasilva