Get All Access for $5/mo

This Major U.S. Metropolis Is Requiring All City Employees to Work In-Office 5 Days a Week Philadelphia is the first city to implement the five-day-a-week in-office mandate. It went into effect on Monday.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • All city workers in Philadelphia are now required to work in-office five days a week, per a new mandate.
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the new ordinance will help create a more "visible and accessible" government.
  • An estimated 26,000 employees work for the City of Philadelphia.

Talk about a Philly special.

While some business leaders push for a four-day workweek or enact hybrid office shifts following a change in workplace preferences after the pandemic, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has doubled down on the traditional — by requiring all 26,000 city workers to return to the office five days a week, effective Monday.

Related: This Country Just Implemented a 6-Day Workweek for Employees

The new ordinance was signed on Friday by Judge Sierra Thomas Street. Unions in the city pushed to delay the new mandate but were met with opposition.

It's estimated that 80% of Philadelphia city workers are already working on-site five days a week.

"July 15th, in the middle of the summer, people are scrambling, trying to find childcare, trying to find summer camps," April Gigetts, president of District Council 47 in Philadelphia, told NPR.

Parker claimed that the decision was made for the city of Philadelphia and its government to "create a more visible and accessible government, a city government that our residents can see, touch and feel."

Chief Administration Officer for Philadelphia, Camille Duchaussee, said that the decision was not made due to lack of productivity, but rather based on an overarching "leadership" strategy.

"We want to ensure that we continue to build on the culture and experience that's positive in the workplace," Duchaussee said, in a statement. "We understand that work from home is something that our employees were taking part in, but we all have a shared purpose and our workforce is committed to the shared purpose."

Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to enact such a mandate.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly wage for a city worker is $22.84.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Album No. 2 Behind Taylor Swift

Philly isn't alone in cracking down on working time frames for city employees.

Earlier this month, Greece enacted a mandate that required a six-day workweek for employees working for private business and manufacturing plants that operate 24 hours a day, including certain retail and agricultural workers.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How AI Startups Can Increase Their Chances of Success in Today's Landscape

The AI B2C sector is set to take off for startups that identify their market and address the tech challenges.

By Artem Sokolov
Business News

Report: Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million a Month to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Musk reportedly already made at least one donation to America PAC.

By Emily Rella
Buying / Investing in Business

Why Impact Investing Should Require a Framework for Measuring Success

As impact investors, we have an obligation to see beyond short-term profits. Measuring meaningful impact extends outside the walls of any particular investment in a portfolio.

By Sandra M. Moore
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Leadership

How to Lead and Manage Your Team During Times of Crisis

Here's how to guide your team in times of uncertainty.

By Tom Lewis
Business News

Tesla Now Has Nearly 800 New Jobs Open — Up From Only 3 Roles in May

The job openings could indicate where Elon Musk wants to steer Tesla next.

By Sherin Shibu