We can see the collab already.

Newbie NFL (and Kelce brother) fans were shocked on Friday when the Philadelphia Eagles released the second "A Philly Christmas Special", featuring Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata, with an appearance by Grammy-award-winning icon Patti LaBelle, who joined the group for a rendition of the popular classic "This Christmas."

"I don't know if you could call what I did singing," Kelce joked to ESPN about last year's album. "I'm very much just like a yeller in certain tones. There are some songs on there that I think are going to shock people, especially people who haven't heard Jordan Mailata sing."

Jason plays Center for the Eagles, was named as a People's Sexiest Man Alive finalist in 2023, and co-hosts the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis.

Kelce also won Super Bowl LII in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Album proceeds will go to local organizations including the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

Last year, the team raised an impressive $1.25 million. The Eagles used the proceeds to fulfill wishlists from Donors Choose of over 400 local teachers and divvy up the rest of the money raised to 23 other local charities.

Mailata, who plays offensive tackle, sounds like could have been on "The Voice." And Kelce had fans in stitches with his low bass.

If either of them is looking for a post-NFL career, they might know someone to call. Jason's brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is dating superstar musician Taylor Swift.

LaBelle, meanwhile, has a popular pie company, selling her goods in Walmart and Target and grossing $200 million with her food brand, Patti's Good Life, per NBC.

The album will feature 11 songs, including a Kelce original aptly titled "Santa's Night."

Vinyls of the album will cost $75, while a set with last year's will cost $125.