The pair nearly broke the internet on Sunday after Swift was seen cheering for the NFL tight end inside at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made waves all across the internet on Sunday when they were seen leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game together at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears 41 to 10.

And though social media was running wild with memes and commentary, it looks like the pair's outing — which eventually led to a rooftop dinner — had some favorable financial consequences, too.

Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of the NFL, revealed on Monday that the buzz surrounding the rumored new couple caused a massive spike in Kelce jerseys sold.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a representative for Fanatics told The Associated Press.

As of August 2023, the top-selling jersey on NFL Shop was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, followed by Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 2, and now sidelined New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at No. 3. (Rodgers will sit out the rest of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained during the first few plays of the Jets' home opener.)

Kelce's older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, had the No. 5 top-selling jersey on the site as of last month.

The two made history last February when they became the first-ever brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl during Super Bowl LVII.

A classic Travis Kelce game jersey — either home or away — goes for $129.99 on the NFL Shop, while one including a Super Bowl LVII patch will cost $149.99 a pop.

Sales of Kelce jerseys are the only way Swift has made her mark on the NFL.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Monday that the NFL's official X account cheekily changed its bio to "NFL (Taylor's Version)" as a nod to Swift's consistent re-releases of her discography.

Swift will resume the South American leg of her Eras tour on November 10 when she heads to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

