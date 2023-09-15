The QB suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear just four plays into his first game as a New York Jet.

Despite an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, it's been a devastating week for the New York Jets after the team's new quarterback, longtime NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, tore his Achilles tendon in a season-ending injury—just four plays into the game.

Rodgers signed a three-year deal with the Jets worth a reported $112.5 million, and $75 million guaranteed for 2023 and 2024, even though he will no longer be finishing out this season.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets passes as he warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium (Getty Images)

In addition to his guaranteed salary, Rodgers also has a spate of endorsement deals and has signed lucrative advertising contracts with companies such as State Farm Insurance (which was estimated to be worth $2 to $3 million a year before the partnership ended last month), Pizza Hut, and IZOD. But what happens to these contracts now?

Amberjack

Rodgers has been involved with the sustainable shoe company for years and has been called an "instrumental part of the team as an investor and shareholder in the company."

The shoe company told the Wall Street Journal that their decision to back the QB hasn't changed regardless of his playing status.

"Our long-term deal with Aaron and his commitment to sustainability and product development will continue regardless of his standing on the field, and his input and partnership are integral in the growth of the company," John Peters, founder and CEO of Amberjack, told the outlet.

Adidas

Rodgers signed on with the athletic company in 2015 following the expiration of his Nike contract.

At the time, Bleacher Report dubbed the deal as "a huge coup for Adidas, which not only gets to use one of America's biggest sports stars in its advertising but also takes him away from Nike."

Adidas is standing by Rodgers amid his injury.

"We look forward to seeing our longtime partner back on the field," the company told WSJ.

Zenith Watches

Rodgers became an ambassador for Zenith watches in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers is seen entering a photo shoot for Zenith Watches at Wonder Lofts (Getty Images)

"We have had different profiles, but as long as they are in line with the brand philosophy, for us, it is very open," Zenith CEO Julien Tornare told Robb Report at the time of Rodger's appointment. "Reaching for your star, could mean in sports, business, art, or just as a person, simply. It's more about the values that it's driving. It's not about the football, so much as the person."

Zenith has not commented on Rodger's injury nor status with the company moving forward.

TaylorMade Golf

Rodgers, an avid golfer in his downtime, became an ambassador for the golf equipment company in February 2023.

"Besides the fact that the company was founded in the great state of Wisconsin, it's that commitment to being the best and never settling for the status quo – it's that belief that you can always do better, then doing the work to go out and actually achieve it," he said at the time.

TaylorMade did not comment on Rodger's status with the company amid his injury.

What is Aaron Rodger's Net Worth?

Though some of Rodgers' endorsement deals may be up in the air, the legendary football player has racked up some serious cash through past sponsorships and endeavors.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is worth an estimated $200 million.