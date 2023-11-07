The mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce is offering the hottest ticket in town since The Eras Tour.

NFL ratings and merchandise have already felt the Taylor Swift effect. And now, whether you're a self-proclaimed Swiftie or a diehard football fan (or learning to be both), here's your chance to snag the hottest ticket in town.

Donna Kelce, mom to Travis (who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason (who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles), is giving fans a chance to join her at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football on November 20, when her two sons will face off against each other.

Barefoot Wine is giving one lucky fan and three of their guests the opportunity to attend last year's Super Bowl rematch alongside America's favorite football mom in a suite, cheekily named the "Barefoot Bandwagon Box."

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

"As a seasoned football mom, I have loved welcoming so many new fans to the game," Kelce said in a company release. "I'm looking forward to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box and answering any questions new fans may have while we sip wine and, of course, cheer for both teams that day!"

To enter, fans can go to Barefoot's Instagram or Facebook pages.

Taylor Swift Fans Increase Kelce Podcast Listeners, Jersey Sales

The Kelce brothers, who run a podcast together called "New Heights," saw an impressive 50% increase in viewership after Swift's first appearance at a Chiefs game.

Now, nearly one month after the initial sighting, their YouTube podcast subscribers have increased by 350,000 users.

"The cool thing is that there's been a lot of retention of that audience," said Mack Sovereign, the EVP of content and strategy at Wave Sports + Entertainment, which produces the podcast, per Bloomberg. "When we look through the comments, or you go to 'New Heights'' Reddit page, a lot of the organic interaction between fans of the show is Swifties who didn't know about football, who are like, 'I actually really like football now, and it's nice that Jason and Travis are taking time in the show to explain what a field goal is.'"

Sales of Travis Kelce's Chiefs jersey also spiked 400% in just one day after Swift attended her first game, according to a representative for the official NFL outfitter, Fanatics.

