Travis Kelce Purchased a New Mansion After Going Public With Taylor Swift Relationship, According to a New Report The estate is reportedly located in a Kansas City suburb.

Economy driver Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are heating up another market — real estate.

According to a report from TMZ, Kelce shelled out $6 million for a new property in a Kansas City suburb so that he and the "Blank Space" singer can be out of public view during his team's home games.

The new pad reportedly sits in a gated community with six bedrooms and six bathrooms and has over 16,000 square feet of living space.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023, in New York, New York (Getty Images)

The property reportedly has a Pickleball court, a mini golf course, and a new pool with a waterfall.

Per the Kansas City Business Journal, the house is located in the Leawood area of Kansas City and was previously listed in September 2022 for $6.9 million.

Kelce allegedly paid for the new spot in all cash, though he has not confirmed the purchase.

TMZ alleged that paparazzi and fans were beginning to swarm and stalk Kelce's former property, hoping to get a glimpse of the couple. Separate sources told the New York Post that Kelce was "self-conscious" about his former abode and needed a home upgrade.

Last month, Swift and Kelce reportedly paid the checks of all patrons dining at Prime Social in downtown Kansas City so they could have some privacy.

Kelce signed a four-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 for $57.25 million.
