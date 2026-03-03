During the RAM Shortage, Refurbished Devices Make More Sense Than Ever

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Upgrading hardware is usually a straightforward decision: Your device slows down, you replace it. But 2026 isn’t showing a typical hardware cycle. Increased demand for memory from AI data centers has tightened the current and future supply of RAM (random access memory, a form of electronic computer memory), putting upward pressure on production costs. What does this mean for you? Prices and availability may never get better.

This fact leaves one conclusion: Now is the time to upgrade before things get worse. But here’s another consideration: You don’t have to pay those crazy-inflated prices if you consider a refurbished device. We offer dozens, but we just got Microsoft Surface Pro 6s in for $229.99 (MSRP $849.99).

The benefits of refurbished devices

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a refreshing reminder that productivity doesn’t require the newest release. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it handles the daily demands of most entrepreneurs: browser-heavy research, spreadsheets, accounting software, CRM platforms, video calls, document creation, and light creative work.

Its 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen and 2-in-1 design make it equally functional in client meetings, on flights, or at a kitchen counter workspace. At just 1.7 pounds, it supports mobility without sacrificing capability. With Windows 11 and up to 13.5 hours of battery life, it remains a viable business device in 2026.

While saving $620, you’re also helping out the environment. Extending the lifecycle of capable hardware reduces electronic waste and lowers demand for new manufacturing. In an era of rising component costs and tightening margins, refurbished devices aren’t a compromise—they’re the future.

Order a refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $229.99 while supplies last (MSRP $849.99).

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (2018) 12.3″ i5-8250U 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (Refurbished)

