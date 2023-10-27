Swift and Rihanna are the first two female musicians in the billionaires club (so far).

She's in her billionaire era.

Taylor Swift officially glossed Bloomberg's Billionaire Index on Thursday, thanks to record-breaking sales from her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film combined with the worldwide, ongoing Eras Tour that helped push her net worth to $1.1 billion.

The singer-songwriter now joins Rihanna as the only two female billionaire musicians.

The news of Swift's billionaire status comes on the same day as the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" a re-release of the original album that debuted exactly nine years ago on October 27, 2014.

Swift's music catalog is worth an estimated $400 million, with an additional $370 million coming from concert tickets and merchandise sales, per the outlet.

According to Pollstar, the Eras Tour is estimated to bring in anywhere from $1 to $1.4 billion by its end — with 13 months still left to go.

Per Forbes, the tour had already grossed $780 million by the end of August.

The success of the "Eras Tour" movie was also massive, with presale revenue at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal cinemas located in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico grossing about $65 million.

Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Swift's film brought in an estimated $95-97 million during opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada, which made it the highest-grossing concert film ever for an opening weekend in both countries, per AMC.

The superstar's sky-high net worth is also due to partnerships (including past partnerships with Capital One and Apple Music) and royalties with Spotify and YouTube that account for an estimated $120 million of earnings, with an additional $80 million from other royalties on music sales.

Swift also has an impressive portfolio of real estate spread out among at least five homes, including her $17.75 million "High Watch" house in Rhode Island.

Her real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth around $110 million.

But though Swift has plenty of money to spend, she's been publicly known to use it for good.

In August, it was revealed that Swift had given the truck drivers who worked for her on the first leg of the Eras Tour bonuses of $100,000 each, which totaled $55 million, as the tour wrapped up.

"Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers," Shomotion Trucking CEO Mike Scherkenbach told TODAY at the time. "And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It's incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized."

Swift, who's been spending time with NFL star Travis Kelce in New York and Kansas City, is set to resume life on the road when the Eras Tour picks back up on November 9 in Buenos Aires.