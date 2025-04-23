For Subscribers
This One Google Feature Is Eating Away at Your Online Traffic — Here's How to Fight Back Your traffic isn't disappearing because your content got worse. It's disappearing because Google is evolving.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Your content is solid. You're ranking on Google. But your traffic? It's not where it should be.
What gives? Here's the truth: A major shift has quietly taken over Google, and most businesses aren't prepared for it.
Related: This Is What a $300 Million TikTok Strategy Looks Like
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Subscribe Now
Already have an account? Sign In