You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In May 2024, Google launched AI Overviews in its search engine in the United States to help people quickly access relevant information. Now, Google has expanded this feature to six new countries: India, the UK, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. The new features are already added into the search engine.

"After extensive testing and positive feedback, including in the U.S. and in Search Labs globally, we're bringing the helpfulness of AI Overviews to six new countries: India, the United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil – along with local language support in each country," reads a Google blog post.

AI Overviews in English and Hindi

In India, Google's AI Overview is available in both Hindi and English. The company has also introduced popular India-first features such as switching between English and Hindi results with a language toggle button, and you can also listen to responses via Text-To-Speech by tapping the 'Listen' button.

"We've found that people prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful. In fact, during testing, we've seen that Indian users listen to AI Overviews responses more often than users in other countries," Google said.

Embedded Links

AI Overviews also include embedded links to relevant web pages, allowing users to easily access sourced information. Google believes this feature will increase traffic to relevant websites and provide direct support to the web community.

"We're currently testing the addition of links to relevant web pages directly within the text of AI Overviews (in addition to the prominent links we already show), making it even easier for people to click out and visit sites that interest them," Google added.

Concise Summaries

When searching for complex topics on Google, users will now receive concise summaries, making it easier to understand complicated information. "Now, more people around the world can use Search to ask new kinds of questions, find the information they need even faster, and explore the best the web has to offer," the company said.